Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces nine individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1905 confirmed cases; 292 probable cases

 103 active cases

 2076 released from isolation

 135 total hospitalizations

 6 current hospitalizations

 18 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 20-29 years of age

 2 females and 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 1 female between 60-69 years of age

 2 females and 1 male between 70-79 years of age

 1 female between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.