Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 14 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1915 confirmed cases; 296 probable cases

 100 active cases

 2093 released from isolation

 136 total hospitalizations

 6 current hospitalizations

 18 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 2 females between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 2 males between 20-29 years of age

 2 females between 40-49 years of age

 2 females and 2 males between 50-59 years of age

 2 males between 80-89 years of age

 1 female between 90-99 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.