Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens and Chris Burns, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk and Scott Walk, south district commissioner elect.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/8/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Purchase of equipment for commissioner’s office from MTE; invoice to Highway Trailer Parts.

Accounts Payable: Checks #77666-77688.

Requisitions: Collector/treasurer to MTE for equipment; prosecuting attorney to MAPA for dues.

A call was put into Norris Quarries on an invoice that was turned in by Grant Township, for payment, for extra rock on Road #734. Calls were also placed to Grant Township trustee, Jim Farnan and Bill Cronk, rock hauler for clarification.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer met with the commission to review the CARES Act Funds applications for additional requests from taxing entities that she has received to date.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, discussed requests made by Judge Roger Prokes and Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson for both the jury selection process and court proceedings. Due to COVID and social distancing, the commission had agreed to temporarily hold these processes in a larger, unused space at the Administration Center. A request to utilize different chairs and to relocate any court hearings to the basement conference rooms were denied.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Steve Nepple, Base One Consultant, gave a presentation to the commission, Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor and Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor on Base One, Liquid Base Stabilizer.

Lily White, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce spoke with the commission regarding the 2021 Great Northwest Day at the Capitol and presented a request for monetary support.

An inspection was made of Roads #318 and #353 in Nodaway Township.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 12/15/2020. The motion passed.