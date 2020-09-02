Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 46 individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The sixth death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a male between 80-89 years of age.
553 confirmed cases
273 active cases
274 released from isolation
16 total hospitalizations
6 current hospitalizations
6 deaths
The affected individuals include:
7 females and 7 males between 10-19 years of age
12 females and 14 males between 20-29 years of age
1 female between 30-39 years of age
1 female between 40-49 years of age
2 females between 50-59 years of age
1 male between 60-69 years of age
1 male between 70-79 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 46 individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The sixth death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a male between 80-89 years of age.
Facebook Comments