My name is Riley Smith. I am a junior agricultural media major here at Northwest.

As a student here, I know that we are all encouraged to make the changes that we want to see. I realize now that this is our time to do so.

After reading the most recent email from President Jasinski, I was disheartened to see that we are already on the brink of moving online again after only three days of class. I am very satisfied with the precautionary measures the university has taken, and wearing a mask isn’t as much of a bother as I thought it would be.

I am also looking forward to my classes and activities for this trimester, and I know how much time and effort the university staff has put into making this a somewhat normal trimester.

As a result, I think this is the time for all of us to speak out against the actions of those who do not concern themselves with masking or social distancing. I’ll be honest, I’m not exactly sure what we need to do or who we need to speak to, but I am positive that we must make our voices heard. I know that so many students are looking forward to progressing towards more normal lives, and we are tired of watching idly as the actions of a few selfish people jeopardize that possibility.

It is not hard to wear a mask or socially distance. We have proven that in the few days of classes we’ve had so far. However, these precautions need to be taken everywhere, not just on campus.

Partying should never be more important than your own health or the health of others around you. Please, just wear a mask and follow social distancing everywhere. We have to make a change.

Riley Smith

Northwest student

Griswold, IA