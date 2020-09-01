During the August 12 Nodaway County Ambulance District board meeting, discussion centered around the appropriate processes when staff members are unable to work in-person due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The board spoke of possible alternate sites to post ambulance crews in order to reduce the potential number of employees that could be exposed to COVID-19 from peer employees who have not exhibited symptoms. Locations were listed such as Northwest Missouri State University or the new public safety facility as well as a possible addition built at the ambulance district building, or adjacent construction trailers. More research will be needed.

Additional part time PRN employees were approved to be hired as was the purchase of a laptop so office staff could work from home. There was also discussion concerning current communication difficulties between the ambulance driver and attendant during transport. Board member Phil Rickabaugh will garner information about a possible fire communication system.

Further discussion was held about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and worker compensation pay for those staff members who have been affected by COVID-19. Board member Carrie Sparks reported a new state law determines worker’s compensation must cover all first reponder time off. The district had already paid the affected employees 80 hours and now will be able to recoup the district part of FICA taxes.

Other business items addressed:

• Sales tax revenues increased 8.95 percent.

• Authorized $2,330.05 for seven life pack 1000 batteries for the AEDs and $4,121.50 for new batteries for the ambulances’ EKG monitors.

• Approved a paramedic class agreement with Bryan Williams and Sparks.

• Due to illiness, there will be two months of write-offs and collections next month as will the reconciliations of accounts.

• The second EMT/EMR CEU night had 16 individuals.

• Direction was given to Operations Manager Bill Florea to deal with employees with concerns about unused vacation time.

After the board went into closed session for the purpose of personnel, the board granted Rick Maudlin a performance incentive of $487.50 and longevity pay of $700; Bob Phillips a performance incentive of $900 and a merit raise of 20¢ per hour and Stephen Sporleder a performance incentive of $600 and a merit raise of 18¢ per hour.