Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces four Nodaway County, residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 246 confirmed cases for Nodaway County; all 246 cases

have had a positive test and are only counted once in the case count. There are currently 61 active cases, and 185 individuals have been released from isolation. Twelve individuals have been hospitalized, and seven have since been released.

The affected individuals include one female between 10-19 years of age, two males between 20-29 years of age, and one female between 50-59 years of age. Two individuals are isolated in the same private residence; the other individuals are isolated in separate private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.