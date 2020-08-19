Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces six individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 252 confirmed cases for Nodaway County;

all 252 cases have had a positive test and are only counted once in the case count. There are currently 62 active cases, and 190 individuals have been released from isolation. Twelve individuals have been hospitalized, and seven have since been released.

The affected individuals include one female between 0-9 years of age, one female between 10-19 years of age, one female and one male between 20-29 years of age,and one female and one male between 70-79 years of age. These individuals are isolated in private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased

risk for this virus.