In response to flooding and the state of emergency declared by Gov. Parson over the weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation will allow heavier-than-normal truckloads of rock, sand and gravel to travel on Missouri highways.

The allowance will help get flood-fighting supplies to communities and expedite needed repairs of roads, levees, railroads, etc. While the waiver is in effect, private and for-hire motor carriers may carry up to 10 percent more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways.

The waiver will remain in effect through April 21. While the waiver is in effect, participating motor carriers are limited to: