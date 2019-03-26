The Nodaway County Republicans gathered on March 23 for the annual Lincoln Days dinner. They had the opportunity to listen to and ask questions of their elected officials.

Attending the dinner were Field Manager Josh Hulbert representing US Congressman Sam Graves, State Representative Allen Andrews, Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong, State Senator Dan Hegeman, Nodaway County Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton and Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice.