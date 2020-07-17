Mitchell A. Parman, 39, Skidmore, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born July 28, 1980, in Rock Port, to John and Linda Walter Parman.

On January 17, 2006, he married Stephanie D. Maley in Maryville.

Mr. Parman’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at 10 am, Monday, July 20 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

