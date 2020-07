Jackie D. Affuso, 59, Maryville, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 4, 1961, in Mesquite, TX, to Milus and Myrtle Bradley Nichol.

On November 9, 1978, she married Thomas J. Affuso.

Mrs. Affuso’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. There will be no visitation or services held.

