Patricia A. Christian, 76, Maitland, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the North Kansas City Hospital.

She was born January 29, 1944, in Nashville, GA, to Hiram and Irene Mills Luke. She graduated from the St. Augustine School for the Deaf in Florida, and attended Gallaudet University, Washington, DC.

On August 3, 1971, she married Bobby Gene Christian in South Dakota.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Thursday, July 16 at the Maitland Christian Church, Maitland. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials are suggested to the Maitland Christian Church, 200 S. 4th St., Maitland, MO 64466.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.