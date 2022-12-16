Mimi Buyas, 72, Maryville, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her home.

She was born September 8, 1950, in Sheridan, to Wilbur and Neva Garten Parker. She was a graduate of Hopkins High School.

On May 4, 1973, she married Gary A. “Tony” Buyas in Maryville. He preceded her in death July 7, 2020.

Mrs. Buyas worked for Nodaway Nursing Home as a certified nurse aide.

Mrs. Buyas’ body has been cremated. Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, December 17 at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, December 16 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Ark of Freedom, 921 East Third Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.