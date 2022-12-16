Catharine “Cate” Tobin Kenny, 71, Skidmore, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home.

She was born August 28, 1951, in Maryville, to Kieran Cummins and Helen Haynes Cummins. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with her bachelor’s degree. She lived her whole life in the Skidmore area.

On January 22, 1972, she married Jerry Lynn Kenny in Graham. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Mrs. Kenny taught kindergarten-12th grade art for the Mound City School District, Twice, she was awarded “Teacher of the Year” at her school. Before becoming a teacher, she was an exquisite artist. Her artwork was featured in the New York Times and featured in other local and national publications.

Mrs. Kenny’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be conducted at 2 pm, Monday, December 19 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will meet with family and friends starting at 1 pm until time of the service.

Memorials can be directed to Toys for Tots of Nodaway County.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.