Betty J. Cardwell, 78, Maryville, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center.

She was born November 6, 1944, in Albemarle County, VA, to James and Elizabeth Moubry Jones. She was a graduate of Great Bridge High School, Chesapeake, VA.

She retired from her position in finance for Sodexo at the University of Central Missouri.

Mrs. Cardwell’s body has been cremated.

Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. A memorial will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.