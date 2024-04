Mildred LaVaun Powers, 94, Frankston, TX, died Saturday, December 23, 2023, in Jacksonville, TX.

She was born September 29, 1929, in Tarkio, to Millard and Elsie Black Logan.

Ms. Powers worked at the newspaper and TV station and was a secretary in the construction industry.

