Gary W. Ross, 76, Maitland, died Thursday, April 18, 2024.

He was born August 17, 1947, in Clarinda, IA, to William and Florence Reynolds Ross. He had lived in Maitland since 1979.

Mr. Ross was a US Army veteran and had served in Vietnam. He retired from the Army in 1988. He had worked for the former Uniroyal in Maryville, spent 38 years at NEBS, then worked at Deluxe as a mechanic and in maintenance.

He was a member of the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100, Maryville.

Mr. Ross’s body has been cremated. Memorial graveside services with military rites will be held at 10 am, Saturday, May 4 at the Memory Cemetery, New Market, IA. Friends are invited after the service to meet the family at the New Market Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 pm, Friday, May 3 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.