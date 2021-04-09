Michele J. Auten died peacefully in her home in West Des Moines, IA on March 26, 2021 at the age of 73.

Her Celebration of Life service is scheduled at 1 pm, Friday, April 9 at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Please check their website for COVID-19 protocols for the service. It will also be live streamed at: https://hopeonline.tv/special events for those who would like to participate in viewing her service.

Michele had a deep and abiding faith with her Lord and Savior and is finally home. She loved her very large family and never knew a stranger. She was smart, resilient, funny, a devoted friend and kind.

She worked in restaurants she owned and later worked at United Electric Cooperative. She retired as the Director of United Services, Inc. She implemented DIRECTV for rural customers and built a department to support those efforts. When DIRECTV first came out, she traveled the country advocating for rural customers and continued implementing vital services for those communities.

For those interested, flowers can be sent to Lutheran Church of Hope for her Celebration of Life service. Memorial contributions can also be made in her name to: Lutheran Church of Hope, Attn: Michele Auten Memorial Contribution, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

