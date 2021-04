Scott LeRoy Lininger, 50, Skidmore, died Friday April 2, 2021 at Nodaway Nursing Home.

He was born April 3, 1970 in Maryville to Delbert and Evelyn Lininger. He graduated in 1989 from Nodaway-Holt R-Vll High School in Graham. He was a member of the First

Christian Church in Burlington Jct.

Scott’s wishes were to be cremated under the care of Assurance Cremation, Kansas City.

A celebration of life will be at 5 pm, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Mozingo Lake in Maryville.