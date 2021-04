Louise Van Swearingen, 73, Maryville, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Edwards Group Home.

She was born January 18, 1948, to Henry and Virginia Collins Van Swearingen.

Ms. Swearingen had worked at NOCOMO.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am Friday, April 9 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.