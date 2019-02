The Maryville Spoofhounds wrestling team sent six wrestlers to the state tournament held February 14 to 16 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Sophomore Kade Wilmes, 126 pounds, fought back after a first-round loss to win his next three matches before falling in the fourth round of wrestlebacks. He then faced Pleasant Hill’s Zach Redwine and came up short with a 3-4 loss to earn sixth place.

