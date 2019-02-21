Jaclyn Pappert scores a transition basket for Jefferson as the Eagles double up the score against South Nodaway in the first quarter.

By Dustin Henggeler

Both the Jefferson Eagles and South Nodaway Longhorns have been on the up-and-up since Christmas break, but the Longhorns found themselves struggling against the depth and power that the Eagles brought to the February 18 Class 1 District 16 matchup. A powerful start by Jefferson allowed an early lead that South Nodaway couldn’t contend with as the Eagles went on to win it 54-32 in Graham.

“The past several games our girls have done a great job with staying focused,” said Jefferson Coach Tyler Pedersen.

To read the rest of Dustin’s story and for more photos, see the February 22 printed edition.

