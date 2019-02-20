By Dustin Henggeler

Despite earning the second seed in the Class 1 District 16 bracket, South Nodaway Longhorn Coach Dustin Skoglund and his players weren’t going to take things for granted with how closely several of the teams in the bracket have played them this season. That included West Nodaway whose seventh seed landed them a matchup against South Nodaway in the district opener February 16 in Graham.

But the Longhorns came ready and strung together a 70-47 win against a capable Rockets team.

“We didn’t get the practices in like we wanted to the last couple of months, but everyone had that problem and we don’t get to use that excuse in districts,” South Nodaway Coach Dustin Skoglund said.

