Maryville High School is presenting “Seussical” a musical based on Dr. Seuss books including “Horton Hears a Who,” “Horton Hatches an Egg,” the Grinch and characters from Whoville. On November 7, the actors practiced the opening number in preparation for the 7 pm, Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 19 and 2 pm, Sunday, November 20 performances.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and are available on showtix4u.com.

The actors have been practicing since September for two hours per day for three days a week.