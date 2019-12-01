The Midland Empire Conference honored seven Maryville Spoofhounds with year-end awards.

The Hounds, with a season record of 5-2, saw Hunter Johnson, junior, honorable mention goalie; Quinn Pettlon, freshman, first team defenders; Jaxon Pettlon, senior, honorable mention defenders; Jaden Hayes, senior, first team mid-fielders; James DiStefano, sophomore, honorable mention mid-fielders; Justin Staples, junior, second team forwards and Jacob Ferris, sophomore, honorable mention forwards.