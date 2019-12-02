The Ferris State University Bulldogs will host the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats in the NCAA Division II National Quarterfinals this Saturday, Dec. 7, at FSU’s Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids. Kickoff for the Super Region Three Championship game is slated for 1 p.m. (ET)/12 p.m. (CT).

Tickets for the national quarterfinal playoff game are on sale now and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance through Ferris State. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens (age 65+) along with $5 for students in grades K-12. In addition, Ferris State students and Northwest students with a valid student ID card are also $5. Children ages five and under are free.

Tickets can be picked up starting on Tuesday morning at the FSU Athletics Ticket Office located inside the Ewigleben Sports Complex. In addition, they will be available for pickup in the University Center on campus on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Per NCAA policy, no comp passes or regular-season passes of any type will be accepted such as GLIAC/MIAA passes, the D2 Pass for Two, etc.

Fans can purchase playoff tickets online 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.StarTickets.com or call (800) 585-3737. Tickets may also be purchased in person thru the FSU Athletics Ticket Office located inside the Ewigleben Sports Complex.

The ticket office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) the entire week along with extended hours on Wednesday until 7 p.m. In addition, the game day ticket office inside the Wheeler Pavilion at Top Taggart Field will open early on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (ET) for ticket sales.

For additional information in regards to ticket sales or to inquire about group tickets, please contact the FSU Athletics Ticket Office at (231) 591-2888.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the NCAA Division II National Semifinals set for Dec. 14 with the national title game scheduled to take place on Dec. 21 in McKinney, Texas.

To Purchase Tickets in advance, please use one of the following methods:

– Call Star Tickets at 800-585-3737

– Visit StarTickets.com

– In-person at the FSU Athletics Ticket Office

Sports Complex Ticket Office Hours (Dec. 2-7):

Monday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – Game day ticket office at Top Taggart Field opens at 10:30 a.m.