WHEREAS, on January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General declared the outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, advising countries to prepare for the containment, detection, isolation and case management, contact training, and prevention of onward spread of disease; and,

WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic; and,

WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is closely monitoring the growing number of COVID-19 cases that have spread into the United States and have issued guidance with extraordinary policies and procedures to protect public health and welfare; and,

WHEREAS, On March 13, 2020, the President of the United States issued a Proclamation declaring a national emergency concerning the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak; and,

WHEREAS, also on March 13, 2020, Missouri Governor Michael L. Parson signed Executive Order 20-02 declaring a state of emergency in Missouri in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).WHEREAS, after consultation with City, County, and State officials, it is my judgment that there continues to reasonably appear to exist a state of civil emergency which requires a response by the City to protect public health.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RACHAEL MARTIN, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF MARYVILLE, DO HEREBY PROCLAIM AND ORDER, that:

SECTION 1. The Proclamation of Civil Emergency and Order dated March 22, 2020, is hereby repealed effective 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 and this Second Proclamation of Civil Emergency and Order is hereby enacted as described herein. A local state of civil emergency continues to be declared pursuant to Section 100.180. Civil Emergency – Powers of Mayor to Issue

Proclamation of Emergency of the Municipal Code of Maryville.

SECTION 2. The exercise of certain powers granted to me in Section 100.180. Civil Emergency – Powers of Mayor to Issue Proclamation of Emergency appears reasonably necessary due to the local state of civil emergency, and I hereby impose the orders described in “Exhibit A”, which is attached and incorporated herein by this reference.

SECTION 3. During the time of this Proclamation of Civil Emergency and Order is in effect and any renewals, modifications thereof, I hereby delegate to the City Manager and his delegees the authority to determine whether any personal or business activity is permitted or prohibited under this proclamation.

SECTION 4. Pursuant to Section 100.180. Civil Emergency – Powers of Mayor to Issue Proclamation of Emergency, this proclamation is effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, and shall continue until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, unless otherwise amended, renewed, or withdrawn.

Rachael Martin, Mayor