By Kathryn Rice

All Nodaway County schools have implemented a free lunch and breakfast program for the homebound students during the COVID-19 school shutdowns.

Information as of March 23:

At South Nodaway R-IV, 149 students and children age 18 and under received the meal packages on March 23. The school also sent home Chromebooks, books and, for those not having internet service, paper copies of activities.

Four or five volunteers were making deliveries to those unable to pick up in person. School Nurse Tabitha Holtman was delivering meals on her way home. Holtman said different staff members were volunteering during the week to carry out the program.

Jefferson C-123, as of March 23, is still awaiting DESE approval on the application for the program. Superintendent Tim Jermain said the school served 12 meals and will provide a free meal to those age 18 and under who need it.

Maryville R-II distributed 310 grab and go sacks at Eugene Field Elementary.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII served a total of 105 meals at the door of three locations within the district. The locations are at the high school in Graham, the elementary school in Maitland and Newton Hall in Skidmore from 9 am to noon.

North Nodaway R-VI served 50 meals between the high school cafeteria door in Hopkins and elementary door in Pickering. Superintendent James Simmelink urged students to take advantage of the program between 9 to 11 am, Monday through Friday.

Northeast Nodaway R-V served a total of 118 grab and go sacks. The school changed the scheduled pickup times to 10 to 10:30 am at the school, 10 to 10:10 am at the Ravenwood Trailer Court and 10:25 to 10:35 am at the Parnell Post Office.

West Nodaway R-I served 47 lunches with a breakfast for the next day. The school also served 34 separate breakfasts on the first day, March 23.

The decision was made to have just one pickup with lunch and breakfast included in the grab and go sack from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the school in Burlington Jct., Bluebird Crossing Community Building, Quitman; Little Red School House Community Building, Clearmont; and the Legion/Community Building in Elmo.