Lost Revenue NCAA Tourney, 2020

“This proportional symbol map displays the projected revenue loss by conference school due to the Covid-19 forced cancellation of ‘March Madness’. The NCAA’s Basketball Fund consists of tournament revenue which the NCAA distributes to conferences over a six-year period based on the number of tournament games played by respective conference teams. Kansas, Baylor, Michigan and Michigan State were projected to wind up in the Final Four. The Big Ten would have led all conferences with over $48 million followed by the Big 12 with $32 million.”