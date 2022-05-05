Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/28/2022 with small changes. The motion passed.

Approved: Temporary liquor license for Jake’s, LLC; Continental Fire Sprinkler Company proposal for 5-year inspection at $645; recorder of deeds fee report for April 2022.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #080402-080438.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Thank you letter from Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, certificate of training for collector, Marilyn Jenkins, report from Administration Center fire inspection and certificate of liability insurance – C & C Bridge and Concrete, Inc.

The commission called Mike Noe with Grand River Mutual (GRM) to set a time to meet. Noe felt the roads were too wet this week and the crew will not be working now. The commission will call again next week to set a time.

Reviewed an email from David Earls, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) showing LPA invoice #8 has been paid for BRO-B074(62) Bridge.

Reviewed the county audit invoice from Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) Workers’ Compensation Trust for the period ending December 30, 2021. The county will receive a refund in the amount of $11,127.

Walker reported that the call button for the Administration Center elevator has been broken. A call was put in to MEI Elevator to discuss putting a stainless steel ring for this button.

The commission reviewed the Creal, Clark & Seifert Architects/Engineers, Inc. proposal for services for the Courthouse ramp. The project consists of facility renovations of the existing ADA ramp and stair. The project is based on the provided needs assessment as completed by Strata Architects. The commission approved the proposal and left a message for Greg Seifert to call.

Due to receiving federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the county will need to have a financial audit for FY2021. The county had advertised for a bid in March of 2022. No bids were received, so the county called McBride, Lock & Associates, LLC, who have performed previous audits, for a proposal. The commission reviewed the proposal of $19,500 with Burns making a motion to accept their proposal. All approved.

An inspection was made with Brian Engle, road & bridge supervisor, of Roads #634, #629 and #628 and a culvert on Road #391 all in Polk Township and a culvert on Road #800 in Hughes Township.

The State of Missouri public assistance grant subrecipient close-out certification form from State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Missouri Emergency Management Agency large project cost summary for FEMA DR-4451-MO Project #147-99147-00, PW #1383 was filled out and signed by the commission.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Patton reviewed questions that came from Donna Wallace, Missouri state auditor office, regarding commission minutes from 2021 for the FY2021 state audit. A response was sent back via email.

Jackie Cochenour, Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock met with the commission to give updates on the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center. Cochenour reported on the accreditation process. She is working to become an associate member through the national accrediting body. The commission discussed concerns that have been proposed to them. Burns requested Cochenour put together a summary of the objective, next steps and anything that would help the commission speak to the process.

Rita Wallinga, WIOA workforce program director, along with Jerri Dearmont, executive director and Kim Mildward, economic development planner/one-stop operator all of Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (NW RECOG,) met with the commission to discuss a proposed request for ARPA funds to be used to supplement the Missouri Career Center for the next program year, July of 2022 through June of 2023. Wallinga gave numbers and a brief history on the Job Center, enrollment numbers, unemployment questions and working with employers. The request for $50,000 would cover the shortfall in staff cost, wages and fringe, only. The letter was sent to Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth Counties as well. Without additional funding, the Missouri Job Center, Maryville, would be looking at a reduction of hours of operation and reduction of staff hours. Dearmont and Mildward provided some history information and also lined out the potential for the programs for the fiscal year 2023-24. The Commission stated they would make a decision after NW RECog gets their budget put together and would like Wallinga to follow up with the other four counties. Also present was Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

The commission reviewed a letter from Judge Robert Rice from New Beginnings Counseling Center confirming their commitment to provide alcohol and substance treatment services for the 4th Circuit Alternative Treatment Court through July 1, 2023.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 5/5/2022.