North Central Missouri College 2022 Commencement will be held on May 7 with two ceremonies; the morning ceremony begins at 9 am honoring all associate degrees and certificates that are non-nursing, and the afternoon ceremony begins at 1 pm honoring nursing certificates, degrees and pinnings.

Both commencement ceremonies will be held at the Ketcham Community Center on the main campus located in Trenton. Commencement will also be live-streamed at piratesdigitialmedia.com.

2022 marks the 95th NCMC commencement ceremony with 448 degrees and certificates awarded to 407 individual graduates; 130 associate in arts, 23 associate in arts in teaching, 148 associate in applied science, two associate in general studies, five associate in science, and 140 certificates. The average age is 24.48 with the oldest graduate being 58 and the youngest 17. Graduates come from Delaware, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, New York and Oklahoma as well as Mexico and Venezuela.

Distinguished Alumna Phyllis Jackson will provide the morning ceremony address. Medical Director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital and Assistant Professor of Radiology at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, Dr. Amy Patel, is the speaker for the afternoon ceremony. Faculty Senate President Tracy Welch will lead the processional, and the Trenton National Guard will present the colors.

Local graduates are: Daniel Baumli, Ravenwood, certificate in industrial maintenance skills, highest honors; LeNexa Bennett, Hallee Bradley, Kyra Richardson, Jonathan Snook, Cassidy Spire, all of Maryville, all receiving certificate in practical nursing; Amanda Bohannon, Graham, certificate in practical nursing; Arron Coleman, Hopkins, associate in applied science in agriculture and natural resources; Erin Cook, Burlington Jct., associate in arts, honors; Jentry Copple with honors, Jessica Finch, Samantha Keith, Korbin Koch, Jackson Sanders, all of Maryville, all receiving associate in applied science in nursing; Josephine Deen, Conception Jct., certificate in practical nursing, honors; Angela Edick, Conception Jct., associate in applied science in nursing; Tina Harkrider, Maryville, associate in applied science in business, certificate in business management and certificate in financial management; Katie Kemper, Stanberry, certificate in practical nursing; Mickenzie Nelson, Maryville, associate in arts in teaching; Jyssica Rosier, Stanberry, associate in applied science in nursing; Jennifer Runde, Grant City, associate in applied science in nursing; Taylor Spire, Ravenwood, certificate in practical nursing; Ashley Stoll, Stanberry, associate in applied science in nursing; and Kelli Wiederholt, Conception Jct., certificate in practical nursing.