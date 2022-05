Jack Lowell Otte, 97, Maryville, died Friday, April 29, 2022, in Maryville.

Mr. Otte has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

His memorial service will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Visitation with the family will precede the funeral at 9:30 am.