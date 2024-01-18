Maxine Wray, 97, Parnell, died Saturday, January 13, 2024, at her home.

She was born November 19, 1926, in Pickering, to John and Edith McGuire Lattin.

On February 16, 1954, she married Donnis C. Wray, Sr. He preceded her in death August 29, 2020.

Mrs. Wray was a homemaker and had worked as an aide at St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

Mrs. Wray’s body has been cremated.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.