Larry W. Leivan, 81, Maryville, formerly of Clearmont, died Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Mosaic Medical Center – St. Joseph.

He was born November 2, 1942, in Worth County, to Arthur Lewis and Mary Yates Leivan.

On December 10, 1961, he married Sharon Kay Hall, in Bedford, IA. The couple had lived in Trenton, Grant City, Clearmont and Maryville.

Mr. Leivan worked construction and had retired from the Chicago/Northwestern Railroad. He was also a railroad Union Rep. for the BNSF.

He was a member of the Royal Ranger youth ministry group, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Tribe of Mic-O-Say in the scouts.

Mr. Leivan’s body has been cremated.

Memorial services will be at 11 am, Friday, January 19 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will be at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, and can be sent to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

