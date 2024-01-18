Eulalia Schieber, 92, Maryville, died Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

She was born December 1, 1931, in Guilford, to Patrick J. and Irene A. McLaughlin Merrigan. She was a graduate of Conception High School.

On August 9, 1952, she married Leo A. Schieber. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2004.

Mrs. Schieber was a homemaker and farm wife.

She was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, January 18 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

