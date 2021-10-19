On September 7, the Maryville City Council unanimously approved construction bids for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase I.

The contract was awarded to VF Anderson Builders, LLC in the amount of $10,697,854. Phase I is designed to enhance the functionality, safety and aesthetics of South Main Street from South Avenue to Highway V.

A notice to proceed with construction was issued for October 11 and includes an 18 month construction duration. Maryville will be in direct communication with property owners impacted by construction. A project website has been established and can be accessed at maryville.org/southmain for more information and project updates. A formal groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled within the next few weeks.

The South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase I specifically includes the following elements: reconstruction of the roadway from South Avenue to Highway V, installation of curb and gutter, enclosed storm sewer system, realigned access points to properties, additional right-hand turn lanes, widened intersections, new traffic signals at South Avenue, Highway V and the northern entrance to Wal-Mart, waterline replacement, underground electric utilities, enhanced street lighting, multi-modal trail, sidewalk, wayfinding signage, and landscaping.

Improvements to the South Main Corridor are listed as the top priority of the Maryville Comprehensive Plan and have remained a strategic priority of the city council since 2015. In 2017, voters approved the renewal of a ½¢ capital improvement sales tax with the intention of funding portions of the project. In 2018, Maryville was awarded $10,488,088 in Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) from the United States Department of Transportation to complete the project as fully designed.