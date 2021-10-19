Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/12/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79362-79386.

Approved: invoice to David A. Baird for special prosecutor fees; inventory disposal form for commission.

Requisitions: collector/treasurer to Rush Printing for office supplies; to MTE for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: information from City of Maryville on South Main Corridor Improvement Project – Phase I and records request from EBI Consulting.

Discussed and approved the purchase of a water heater from Border States Electric for the Administration Center. A call was put in to IHP to get the boiler at the Courthouse turned on. IHP will try to get a technician here before the weekend. Also discussed Courthouse lawn maintenance items.

Paul Janicek and Cory Verdi of DocuLock, LLC gave a presentation on scanning and archiving county files with the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The commission will review and discuss the plan as presented. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Jenkins presented to the commission a list she had worked up of the cities in Nodaway County and what they are projected to receive and what they have received. Discussion centered around the requests each city has sent in thus far. The total projected amount of ARPA funds for Nodaway County cities is $549,615.99. The commission requested times be set up for city representatives to come in to speak with the commission on their needs.

Jeff Meyer, Jackson Township trustee stopped in to discuss CART rock and rock haulers.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was placed to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling, regarding Road #716 in Grant Township. A call was made to a resident regarding this same road.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/19/2021.