USDA’s Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas announced 19 organizations statewide are being awarded a total of $1,006,698 to create jobs and increase economic opportunities throughout the state.

“USDA Rural Development has worked tirelessly to support rural Missouri businesses throughout the pandemic,” said Thomas. “The Rural Business Development Grants announced today will create or save more than 700 jobs in rural Missouri. We look forward to continuing to assist more rural businesses recover and grow this fiscal year.”

USDA is awarding the grants through the Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) program. Recipients may use the funds to provide technical assistance, training, and job-creation activities to small rural businesses.

Nodaway County residents will see benefits from the program with the following entities received assistance from the RBDG.

Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, Inc. will use a $45,000 grant to identify economic development opportunities that exist within the downtown district. The organization will work in conjunction with the city of Maryville and Nodaway County Economic Development to coordinate recruitment activities and identify additional opportunities available to foster entrepreneurial growth. This project will also assist in the promotion of the area in its entirety. It will assist future and current small businesses in the downtown district take full advantage of the resources available within the community to establish and grow their businesses. A primary goal of this project is to continuously identify and support emerging business through startup in the downtown district.

Lettuce Dream will use a $9,684 grant to assist in purchasing LED lighting for its greenhouse to increase basil production capacity. Lettuce Dream is a hydroponic farm and provides career education and grows community inclusion opportunities for people with disabilities. It also provides hydroponic leafy greens year-round to local businesses such as grocery stores, restaurants and food services.

Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri Inc. will use a $53,863 grant to assist with technical assistance and program delivery throughout the northwest region. The funding will assist the Maximize NWMO team with the expenses associated with the last steps toward its pilot program’s envisioned end goal: to have developed and tested a rural-based system of collaborACTION that will serve as a continuous guide and source of support for leaders. The long-term outcome of Maximize NWMO’s work will be a stabilized and growing rural population and a more collaborative and prosperous traded regional position in the global marketplace.

Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation will use a $16,900 grant to assist entrepreneurs who have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and who are starting new businesses in the wake of the pandemic. Additionally, the organization will continue to offer one on one training for entrepreneurs and potential small businesses, along with free and confidential coaching on best business practices to local rural entrepreneurs.