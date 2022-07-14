Maryville’s South Avenue – South Main Street intersection will be closed to through-traffic for an approximate six week period beginning at 7 am, Monday, July 25, due to the contractor needs with the South Main Improvement Project.

VF Anderson Builders, LLC will reconstruct portions of South Avenue that require full depth subgrade and pavement replacement. The temporary closure has been pushed back several weeks due to delivery delays associated with construction materials.

Traffic signs will be installed according to the traffic control plan showing the official detour using South Walnut Street, Lieber Street and South Market Street. South Avenue will be closed at this time to through traffic just east of South Walnut Street and west of the eastern entrance to Hy-Vee. All impacted businesses will remain accessible from existing driveways located off South Main Street or South Market Street.

The traffic signal at South Main Street and South Avenue will be taken out of service creating continuous north – south traffic along South Main. Reduced speeds will be crucial for ensuring safe turning movements to and from businesses near this location.