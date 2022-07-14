The Nodaway County Senior Center was given a $2,000 grant from the MFA Oil Foundation on June 30. The grant will be used for bathroom updates, and a new paint job for their walk-in cooler. The grant was to be used for tangible items. The sink, counters and toilets all needed updates/repairs in both bathrooms. Volunteer Sharon Hopper went looking for donations and found an agreement with MFA for the grant. Board member Teresa Hayes helped design the upgrades. MFA Oil Foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations that help improve communities where MFA Oil has a high number of employees and members. They have awarded more than $1 million in grants since the foundation was established in 1998.