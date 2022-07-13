The Clearmont Baptist Church held Vacation Bible School June 20-24 for area youth. The theme this year was “Faith over Fear” where 56 students studied the story of David from the time he was anointed to becoming king. Some of the lessons focused on David being a shepherd, facing Goliath, and having a friendship with Jonathan. As a supplement, students also learned about all seven pieces of the armor of God. The junior high students did a community project and helped the town of Elmo clean up their park and paint. An offering totaling $512 was collected each day with it going to the West Nodaway food bank.