Maryville Spoofhound senior wrestler Drew Spire, competing in the 170-pound weight class, returned to the MSHSAA Class 2 State Wrestling Championship held February 17 to 19 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

In his first wrestleback match, Spire pinned the wrestler from St. James in 43 seconds.

Watkins tries to gain the advantage against his opponent from Ste. Genevieve.