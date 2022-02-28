Nodaway County DARE Officer Rick Smail accepted a $400 donation February 17 from the Maryville Walmart.

The donation will be used as part of the total proceeds from the upcoming DARE Dinner and Auction on Saturday, March 26. Tickets are currently available to purchase at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s office at 660.582.7453 or from a DARE board member. Each school in Nodaway County has a DARE representative, Smail said. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for ages four and under.

Doors at the Maryville Community Center will open at 6 pm when the silent auction also begins. Dinner will start at 6:30 pm, the silent auction will end at 7:15 pm and the live auction will begin at 7:30 pm. Mark Younger is donating his auctioneering skills for the 29th year. Dinner will feature smoked pork.

As of February 17, Smail said there were 137 items donated to the auction including gift cards and certificates from Wilmes Tire, Tuck Point Bar and Grill, A&G Restaurant, Delbert’s Garage, Carpet Plus Bargain Barn and Maryville Outdoor, just to name a few.

A custom made picnic table donated by Jefferson C-123, several autographed items, a light-up Bearcat American Flag paw, a deluxe fire pit, a garden tiller, three dozen custom cookies and a pet goodie basket are just a sampling of the items which will be auctioned.

Smail’s last day as the Nodaway County DARE officer is Friday, February 25. He will give over the dinner and auction duties to new DARE Officer Cory McDonald. Smail is planning to be at the auction but is looking forward to being in the audience this year.

For more information on the dinner and auction items, visit the Nodaway County DARE Facebook page or nodawaycountydareauction. weebly.com.