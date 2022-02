Northwest’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences will host “Crisis in Ukraine: A Panel Discussion” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, in Valk Center Room 118.

The discussion, which is free and open to the public, will include Northwest faculty Assistant Professor of History Dr. Devlin Scofield, Assistant Professor of Geography Dr. Emily Frazier, Professor of Geography Dr. Mark Corson, and Emergency and Disaster Management Instructor John Carr, among others.