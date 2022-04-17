Three of the Maryville Twisters soccer teams brought home top Kansas City Champions Cups this past weekend.

The under 13 age boys Twister team played in the morning on April 9 and won 5-2. The second game that day ended in a 1-1 tie. Then on April 10, they played the last pool game which ended in a 0-0 tie. In an extremely physical championship game that evening, they were able to win 1-0 on a penalty kick scored by Tate McCollum.

The under 10 age Twisters team also won the championship at their level. Their first game was a tight one as they went up 1-0 then it was tied, then up 2-1 and then they tied it to 2-2. The second game was an evening game under the lights. The boys played strong and ended with a 2-0 victory. Then for the third game, the boys came on strong and didn’t look back, winning 6-0. The team took first in pool play to be the home team in the championship game which was a rematch with the team from game one. As expected, it was a tight game with the score of 0-0 in the first half. Then the Twisters pulled through in the second half and scored two goals to win the championship.

The under 13 age girls Twisters team also won the championship in their division. They won all four of their matches in the tournament by outscoring their opponents with an overall score of 13-1 over the weekend.