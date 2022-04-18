The Maryville Fire Department conducted a push-in ceremony April 6 at the Public Safety building. Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh was joined by volunteer firefighters to move the 19-ton Rosenbauer aerial truck into the bay of the building.

The custom built truck has a 101-foot aerial platform, a 2,000 gallons per minute fire pump with a 500 gallon water tank. It can carry six firefighters. It was built at the Rosenbauer plant, Lyons, SD, and was purchased from Heiman Fire Equipment, Sioux Falls, SD. The truck and equipment cost $1,296,743.