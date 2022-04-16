The Northeast Nodaway agricultural business class is taking orders for hanging baskets and plants to be available starting the first of May.

Hanging baskets are $20 per basket or two for $35. Vegetables available in four packs are $3 and include super sweet 100 cherry, roma, beefmaster, beefsteak, champion and mortgage lifter tomatoes; keystone large green, California wonder green and jalapeno peppers; and heritage variety of watermelon, Bozeman, and Minnesota midget melon cantaloupe. For questions or to order, call 660.937.3125 or contact an NEN agricultural business student.