After careful consideration and discussion with many school and health officials, Maryville R-II has announced an immediate closure through April 3. This applies to all classes, activities, events, and GO. During this time, the pandemic will be closely monitored. This is an unexpected event, and the District understands the hardship this will likely place on families. However, student safety and community health are top priorities. Thank you for understanding our desire to do the very best we can during this situation.

While the average student is not in a highly vulnerable population for Covid-19, we have many employees and students who are. This cancellation will help protect them. It will also help “flatten the curve” and contain the rapid spread of the virus. This cancellation is not a vacation. Staff will be working to provide services and support to students and families. During this time, staff and students are encouraged to practice social distancing – staying home, avoiding crowds.

District buildings are currently closed; however, some office staff is working and can be contacted by phone or email. Most communication will be electronic so please monitor your email and the school website www.maryville.k12.mo.us. Nurses will make plans for the return of student medications. If students need items from lockers, they should email their building principal to make arrangements. We are planning for academic support to begin as soon as possible and for meal availability to begin on Monday. Details on both will be released as soon as they become available.

Again, thank you for your patience and understanding.

Becky Albrecht, Superintendent