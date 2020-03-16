Our staff continues to navigate these unprecedented times and is working to keep each of our members well informed on changing events and resources available to you.

Current Postponements

Below please find a list of all the current postponements to Chamber hosted events:

-Career Pathing Session- Generations At Work, scheduled for Wednesday, March 18th,

-Chamber Social- hosted at Shirley’s Realty, scheduled for Wednesday, March 18th,

-Maryville Citizens for Community Action, scheduled for Monday, March 23rd, and

-Grow with Google, scheduled for Tuesday, March 24th.

The choice to postpone any Chamber hosted event is made by staff, while the Career Pathing postponement was made in conjunction with the Human Resources Office of Northwest Missouri State University. All of these decisions are difficult to reach and made with the best interest of our communities health and safety in mind.

Please continue to check event pages of local organization’s for timely cancellations. We know that making the decision to cancel or postpone any event is a difficult one, and ask that you continue to support our partners in the community as many organizations feel the effects of their own cancellations.

COVID-19 Business Resources

As we navigate local changes we know that our members and business community are seeking answers for their own plans. It is our commitment to get you the best information we have in a timely manner to assist in your questions. Below please find 3 trust business resources:

From the United States Chamber of Commerce:

–Guidanice for Employers

–Tips for Employees

From the U.S. Small Business Administration:

–Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan a Response

These resources are made available through the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s membership with the United States Chamber and partnership with local members passing along information. (Thank you Marsh, Espey, & Merrill P.C.) We encourage you to pass on information that you and your business have found helpful, as well as stay connected to your Chamber for more information updates.

Please continue to follow trusted news sources for virus related updates, such as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.